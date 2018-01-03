More than a dozen small earthquakes overnight near Mt. St. Helens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON, Wash. -- No damage has been reported after a cluster of small earthquakes in the Mt. St. Helens area.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network recorded more than 15 quakes a few miles northeast of the mountain, near Spirit Lake.

The largest quake, magnitude 3.9, struck just after midnight Tuesday.

Mt. St. Helens, near Spirit Lake felt a cluster of earthquakes overnight! Rumbly rumbly! Anybody feel the earth move? #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/9If2Ao7KbB — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) January 3, 2018

Some people on social media posted that they could feel it all the way in Portland, about 80 miles south of the epicenter.

Mt. St. Helens remains one of the most active volcanoes in the Cascade Range.