Mercer Island H.S. evacuated over threat, less than month after school effort 'to regroup' over numerous idle threats

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Police said they evacuated Mercer Island High School on Wednesday after they were notified of a bomb threat found on a note.

A search of the building deemed the school safe and “the investigation into identifying the responsible party is ongoing,” police said in a news release.

On Dec. 15, the Mercer Island School District canceled classes at Mercer Island High School and all after-school and athletic activities “in light of the three separate student-initiated threats at MIHS in the past few weeks.”

The move came after the latest incident — a bomb threat at the school Dec. 14. The threat was found “not to be credible,” the school said, but a full sweep and search of MIHS was still conducted by the Mercer Police Department.

The district said there was no “viable safety concern” for Dec. 15 but it was canceling classes and activities anyway to allow “MIHS students and staff to regroup.”

“District and MIHS administration will use this time to collaborate with staff on ways to address these situations,” the district said in its message to parents. “We will also strategize on how to educate our students on the legal implications and extreme disruption these threats cause.”