Man swept out to sea by 'sneaker wave' along Oregon coast

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a 21-year-old man is missing after being swept out to sea by a wave.

Sgt. Jeff Proulx says Christopher Kareck of Sparks, Nevada, was standing on some rocks Wednesday morning when the wave carried him into the Pacific Ocean near Brookings, Oregon.

Searchers spent the afternoon searching for Kareck without success.

Large, unpredictable “sneaker” waves have killed about two dozen people along the Oregon coast since 1990. The incidents generally occur during late fall and winter.

Warning signs are posted at Oregon beaches.