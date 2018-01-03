× Healthy Living: Three freezer finds that are tasty & healthy

Lots of us resolve to eat healthier in the New Year, but when you’re short on time, that can be hard. That’s where the freezer comes in. Recently, Q13’s Marni Hughes teamed up with nutritionist and wellness coach, Deborah Enos at Costco for some simple ways to make mealtime healthy, easy and relatively inexpensive.

First up, salmon burgers. Enos says throw them in the toaster, toss it into a frying pan. The burger patties have 20 grams of protein. Enos also says the burgers are a great addition to a salad, or add it to quinoa and veggies and you’ve got a great after school or after work snack. Plus, the extra protein will help keep you feeling full for three to four hours.

Second freezer favorite, frozen chicken melts. This one is surprising, but packs a good dose of protein as well and has just one gram of sugar. Enos says add an apple, carrot sticks or broccoli on the side for fiber and the frozen chicken melts are a great last minute meal even the kids will like.

Enos’ third freezer favorite is frozen vegetables. She recommends adding veggies to a tomato soup, or mix them into a stir fry with rice and prawns. Be careful adding sauce, as Enos says sugar hides in many teriyaki sauces and anything smoked.

For extra protein, Enos recommends adding beans to any meal. She says protein is what’s going to keep you full. Protein will also give you more energy and help you stay focused throughout the day.

It’s important to also consider fiber at mealtime. Enos says each meal should contain at least 4 grams of fiber. Snacks should have about 2 to 3 grams of fiber.