Conductor injured in deadly train crash near DuPont sues Amtrak

SEATTLE — A conductor who was injured when a speeding Amtrak train flew off the tracks and onto a Washington state highway last month has filed a lawsuit against the passenger rail company.

Lawyers for Garrick Freeman, of Bellevue, say Amtrak failed to provide a safe work environment. The Dec. 18 crash near DuPont, Washington, killed three and injured dozens.

Freeman, who was training with the engineer in the front of the train at the time of the crash, suffered a crushed pelvis and cracked ribs. He remains in a rehabilitation hospital and is unable to work.

The train was on its maiden voyage on a new track when it headed into a curve too fast.

The suit says that Amtrak "owed to Plaintiff Garrick Freeman the non-delegable duty of exercising ordinary care to provide" Freeman "with a reasonably safe place in which to work; to institute and oversee reasonably safe procedures and methods for the performance of said work; to warn and educate" Freeman "of unsafe conditions in the workplace; to monitor" Freeman's "workplace for hazards; and to take action to make the workplace safe when on notice of dangerous conditions and injuries to other employees; that" Amtrak ... "carelessly and negligently failed in its aforesaid duties by, among other things, failing to provide a safe place to work and failing to train its agents and employees to operate trains safely on the new Point Defiance Bypass, Lakewood Subdivision track."

It was the inaugural Amtrak passenger trip on the new Point Defiance Bypass track. The National Transportation Safety Board said the train hit a 30 mph curve on that track at 78 mph, causing the train to derail and sending rail cars plunging down to Interstate 5 below.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court. It asks for an unspecified amount of damages.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.