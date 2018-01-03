Alaska Airlines, Virgin America cancel 76 flights at Northeast airports because of winter storm

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines and Virgin America announced they have canceled 76 flights on Wednesday and Thursday at five Northeast airports because of the powerful winter ‘bomb cyclone’ forecast to hit the East Coast.

So far, 25 flights were canceled on Wednesday and 51 flights on Thursday.

“Most Alaska and Virgin America flights in and out of Boston, New York Kennedy, New York LaGuardia, Newark and Philadelphia have been canceled as a precaution,” the airlines said in a news release.

“Alaska and Virgin America have implemented flexible travel policies that waive change and cancellation fees for guests who would like to alter their plans to or from affected airports. Learn more at alaskaair.com and virginamerica.com.”

All customers are encouraged to check the status of their flights online at alaskaair.com and virginamerica.com, or on Alaska’s mobile app before leaving for the airport.