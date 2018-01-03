× 11 dead from cold as East Coast braces for winter ‘bomb cyclone’

A major winter storm will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts in a region already crippled by deadly cold.

The technical term is bombogenesis but it’s often called a “bomb cyclone.” That’s when a cyclone rapidly intensifies over a 24-hour period.

And for people along the coast from Florida to Maine, they’re in for a cold and wet couple of days. The bomb cyclone, expected to strike Thursday, will likely dump 6 to 12 inches of snow in New England and hurl 40- to 60-mph gusts.

Rebecca Stevenson gives Travis Mayfield the low down on this low-pressure “bomb.”