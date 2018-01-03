1 driver killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash east of Bonney Lake

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One driver was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday night in a head-on collision on State Route 410 at 239th east of Bonney Lake, the Washington State Patrol said.

The male driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck died of injuries in the crash, the State Patrol said. The male driver of a Ford Escape suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. A female passenger suffered minor injuries, Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted.

The highway was closed down for the investigation, and traffic was diverted to 254th.