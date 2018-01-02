× Washington State Republican Party Chair Susan Hutchison stepping down

SEATTLE — Washington State Republican Party Chair Susan Hutchison will step down from the post next month, the party announced Tuesday.

The former TV news anchor, who was elected party chair in 2013, will resign as of Feb. 5, according to the state Republican Party website.

Hutchison’s statement didn’t give a reason for her departure, but the Associated Press said her name has been floated as a possible candidate for an ambassadorship or other Trump administration appointment.

Her announcement also comes after the GOP lost its majority in the state Senate in November.

“I have loved this job–especially the challenges. I hope I will be remembered for being strong and courageous, standing up for Republican voters,” Hutchison said in her departure statement.

The election for a new state GOP leader will take place Jan. 20 in Moses Lake, with the new chair starting work Feb. 5.