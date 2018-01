× Student, bus driver taken to hospital after crash in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A student and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in Everett.

Everett police tweeted about the crash just before 9:00 a.m.

A white pickup truck and a school bus collided in the 7200 block of Beverly Blvd.

Police said there were only minor injuries and the two were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The road remained open.