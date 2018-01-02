× Richard Sherman needs surgery on his other ankle, Carroll says

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is having another surgery — this time to clean up bone spurs in his other ankle.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Sherman is still recovering from a ruptured right Achilles during a November game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Now doctors are going to “clean up some bone spurs” in the his left ankle/heel. Carroll said Sherman will need 4-6 weeks to recover from this surgery.

“He’s really on the positive side, he’s had a tremendous attitude about it,” said Carroll. “He feels pretty darn good. I think he’s out of the boot this week.”

Sherman turns 30 this year and has one year left on his contract.

Carroll also said he’d “love” to have Byron Maxwell back next season. Maxwell signed a 1-year deal with the Seahawks in November and replaced Sherman at cornerback.