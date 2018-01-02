× Reservations on Seattle-Bremerton fast ferry may not guarantee a spot this month

BREMERTON, Wash. — Reservations for the fast ferry that runs between Seattle and Bremerton may not guarantee you a spot on the boat this month — all because of a software glitch.

According to the Kitsap Sun, the sailings are overbooked for the entire month of January.

Kitsap Transit says a glitch allowed almost double the reservation limit.

Officials are asking you to cancel reservations if you don’t need a spot on the ferry.

Kitsap Transit is offering free passenger tickets for the car ferry to the first 30 passengers each day who volunteer to give up their seat on the 5:10 ferry from Seattle.