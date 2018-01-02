× Meet Daisy! Swedish Hospital’s first baby born in 2018

SEATTLE — It didn’t take long for Swedish Hospital in Seattle to welcome its first baby of the new year.

Meet Daisy Anita Lemon.

She came into the world at 12:08 a.m. Monday, January 1, 2018 weighing seven pounds, three ounces.

Mom and dad are both doing great and they’re thrilled about the special timing of their new baby girl, who waited just long enough to have a New Year’s Day birthday.

“It was exciting. All the nurses were excited. They had party hats on,” Dana Lemon told Q13 News.

Daisy has a big sister Violet.

Dad, B.J. Lemon, hopes she’ll grow up to be an artist or musician or something creative like that, he said.