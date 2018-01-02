Man dies of injuries in Spanaway mobile home fire
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man who was critically injured in a mobile home fire early Tuesday in Spanaway has died, Graham Fire & Rescue said.
The fire at the mobile home in the 7600 block of 192nd Street East was reported just after 8 a.m. Tuesday by someone walking by.
Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found the man lying on the floor.
He was taken to a Puyallup hospital, where authorities say he was pronounced dead hours later.
No one else was injured.
The cause is believed to be an overheated electrical cord connected to a space heater, Graham Fire & Rescue said.