Man dies of injuries in Spanaway mobile home fire

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man who was critically injured in a mobile home fire early Tuesday in Spanaway has died, Graham Fire & Rescue said.

The fire at the mobile home in the 7600 block of 192nd Street East was reported just after 8 a.m. Tuesday by someone walking by.

Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found the man lying on the floor.

He was taken to a Puyallup hospital, where authorities say he was pronounced dead hours later.

No one else was injured.

The cause is believed to be an overheated electrical cord connected to a space heater, Graham Fire & Rescue said.