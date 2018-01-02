× Wall heater ignited deadly Tacoma fire, investigators say

TACOMA, Wash. — Investigators say flammable materials ignited on a wall heater causing a deadly fire in Tacoma.

About 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called to the Spanish Hills Apartments at 6409 S 12th Street.

During their investigation, an adult’s body was found inside a burned apartment on the ground floor. The resident has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Tacoma Fire said the fire started on the ground floor and was contained to only one unit.

Update: cause of overnight fatal apartment fire was common combustibles igniting from a wall heater. pic.twitter.com/TfbOunp1jS — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 2, 2018