Carroll: Avril, Chancellor will ‘have a hard time playing football again’

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Tuesday said Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor will “have a hard time playing football again.”

Carroll said it’s up to the players and a final decision has not yet been made. Both suffered neck injuries this season.

“Cliff and Kam are going to have a hard time playing football again,” Carroll told KIRO-AM. “The jury is not out yet — they are going to decide that themselves, but it’s going to be very difficult for those guys to come back and play again.”

Chancellor was hurt late in Seattle’s victory over Arizona on Nov. 9 while making a tackle. He’s been with the Seahawks since 2010.

Avril is in his fifth season with the Seahawks. He was injured in a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 1. He was chasing down Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the back of Brissett’s foot caught Avril in the chin as he lunged to make the tackle.

“Whatever those guys decide will be the right thing,” Carroll said. “They’ll make the right choices and we’ll support them whatever that is.”

If they don’t return next season, the Seahawks will have big shoes to fill on the defensive line and in the secondary.

