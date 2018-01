AUBURN, Wash. — Troopers say alcohol was likely a factor in a wrong-way crash involving six cars.

SR 18 was closed for a few hours early Monday morning, but has since reopened.

Police say the wrong-way driver is uninjured and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

One of the drivers who was hit was listed in serious condition, but the other drivers appeared to be fine.

No further details have been released.