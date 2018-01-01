Strange chemical attack causes $300,000 in damage at Seattle car dealership

SEATTLE — A Seattle car dealership was hit by vandals in a strange drive-by attack caught on camera, and it’s not the first time.

Wild West Cars on Lake City Way is cleaning up after the New Year’s Eve attack. It’s the sixth bout of vandalism they’ve dealt with in recent years.

In this incident, $300,000 in damage was caused in just 30 seconds.

A destructive chemical corroded more than a dozen of their cars. The chemical is generally used to peel material off airplanes down to the bare metal.

In some cases, the damage is so bad it would cost more to fix the car than it's worth. Wild West says they will disclose damage to potential buyers and likely offer heavy discounts.