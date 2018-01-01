Here’s every team the Seahawks will face in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's time to look ahead to the Seahawks 2018 season.

The full schedule won't be released until later this spring, but we do know who the Seahawks will play next season.

Seattle will have their usual six games against the NFC West, and they'll face the NFC North and AFC West, with home games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs and road games against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and Oakland Raiders.

With the Seahawks finishing in second place in the NFC West, their other two games are against the NFC East and NFC South second-place finishers: the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

Seattle Seahawks 2018 Opponents:

Home: Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys.

Away: Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers.

Seattle's 2018 schedule includes five of this year's playoff teams, including the Rams (two games), Vikings, Panthers and Chiefs.