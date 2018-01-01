× Missing woman, 87, found dead likely from exposure

TOPPENISH, Wash. — An 87-year-old Yakima County woman who was reported missing by her family has been found dead.

Police in Toppenish said Sunday afternoon that Mary Shattuck likely died of prolonged exposure to hazardous weather conditions and foul play was not suspected.

According to local news reports, she was found dead in her Subaru Forester near Mabton.

Police had issued a silver alert for Shattuck last week. She was last seen at her doctor’s office in Toppenish.