Back from the future: Flight takes off in 2018, lands in 2017

They rang in 2018 — then their flight took off back into 2017.

A flight leaving Auckland, New Zealand took off at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1 after a brief delay pushed the departure into the new year.

Hawaiian Airlines flight #446 then landed in Honolulu, Hawaii at 10:16 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.

Auckland is 23 hours ahead of Honolulu.

“Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel,” Sweeney wrote.

As you can imagine, Twitter had a field day with this “time travel.”