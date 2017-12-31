Will Tom Cable be on the coaching carousel in the offseason?

SEATTLE – The offseason hasn’t even started yet, and Tom Cable’s name is already being linked to coaching openings that don’t even exist.

Sport Illustrated’s Michael Silver tweeted that Cable will “get serious consideration” with the Indianapolis Colts if the Colts part ways with coach Chuck Pagano after a disappointing season comes to an end Sunday.

If there is an opening in Indy (as expected), I'm told Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable will get serious consideration — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 30, 2017

Cable, the Seahawks’ offensive line coach, was head coach of the Oakland Raiders for nearly three seasons, compiling a 17-27 record.

In January 2017, he interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers’ vacancy before the team hired Kyle Shanahan.

Seattle close out its regular season Sunday with a 1:25 p.m. game against the Arizona Cardinals on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.