Pete Carroll denies retirement speculation

SEATTLE – For a brief time Sunday morning, Pete Carroll’s career flashed before Seahawks fans’ eyes.
On FOX NFL Sunday, Jay Glazer said Carroll “may or may not retire” during the offseason.
Social media immediately lit up, with fans wondering whether the mere possibility of missing the playoffs this season would be enough to drive Carroll into retirement.
Carroll soon put the rumors to rest, however.
“People talking about retirement… I ain’t old enough to think about retiring!” Carroll wrote on Twitter, throwing in a dancing-guy emoji for good measure.
There has also been speculation over the weekend that offensive line coach Tom Cable could be out the door, with Sports Illustrated’s Michael Silver saying Cable would be a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job should the team part ways with Chuck Pagano.