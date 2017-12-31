Pete Carroll denies retirement speculation

SEATTLE – For a brief time Sunday morning, Pete Carroll’s career flashed before Seahawks fans’ eyes.

On FOX NFL Sunday, Jay Glazer said Carroll “may or may not retire” during the offseason.

The rumors surrounding coaching changes in the NFL are picking up. @JayGlazer breaks down everything you need to know about the talks. pic.twitter.com/VBzCb74Ljg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2017

Social media immediately lit up, with fans wondering whether the mere possibility of missing the playoffs this season would be enough to drive Carroll into retirement.

Carroll soon put the rumors to rest, however.

“People talking about retirement… I ain’t old enough to think about retiring!” Carroll wrote on Twitter, throwing in a dancing-guy emoji for good measure.

People talking about retirement… I ain’t old enough to think about retiring! 🕺 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) December 31, 2017

There has also been speculation over the weekend that offensive line coach Tom Cable could be out the door, with Sports Illustrated’s Michael Silver saying Cable would be a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job should the team part ways with Chuck Pagano.