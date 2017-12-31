LIVE UPDATES: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – The phrase “must-win game” gets tossed around way too often in the sports world, but boy, it certainly applies this week.

The Seattle Seahawks play host to the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on Q13 FOX on Sunday, and they need a win to even have a shot at making the playoffs.

They do, however, have that shot. A Seattle win, combined with a victory by the Carolina Panthers over the Atlanta Falcons – in a game that will be played at the same time – would leave Seattle with an NFC wild card berth.

If either of those games goes the wrong way, Seahawks fans won’t have any January football games for the first time in years.

