× Everett man shot, killed in dispute over vehicle

LYNNWOOD — A search continues for the suspects responsible for killing a 22-year-old Everett man Saturday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was part of a group of people who went looking for a vehicle that was loaned and never returned.

At about 9 p.m., the group went looking for the vehicle in the area of the 16100 block of Ash Way. After the group noticed the vehicle, a fight ensued with the people inside.

Sheriff’s officials said at least one shot was fired during the fight, striking and killing one person.

Deputies said they’re looking for two males and a female. No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

The vehicle deputies had been looking for, a 2006 model Honda Pilot, was located Sunday morning in Everett.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.