5-year-old bitten in face by pit bull at Portland airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl suffered “substantial injuries” after getting bit by a pit bull inside Portland International Airport.

KATU-TV reports the Port of Portland says the girl was petting the dog on the morning of Dec. 18, when the child was bit. The bites were to her face.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital.

The Port did not have an update on the girl’s condition Friday night.

The dog was taken to the Multnomah County Animal Shelter and placed in a 10-day quarantine. A shelter representative told KATU-TV that is standard protocol after a dog bite.

The county shelter identified the dog as a brown, 48-pound American Pit Bull mix.

Port of Portland police cited the dog owner, who lives in Portland, for failing to crate her dog.