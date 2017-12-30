× Seattle agrees to pay $150,000 settlement to man who accused Ed Murray of abuse

SEATTLE — Seattle will pay Delvonn Heckard $150,000 to settle his lawsuit against the city’s former mayor, according to City Attorney Pete Holmes.

Heckard is one of five men that allege Ed Murray sexually abused them in the past.

His lawsuit was first filed in April, then re-filed in October.

The suit accused Murray of molesting Heckard as a teenager and claimed the city allowed the the mayor’s office to slander him.

Murray resigned his position as mayor in September after a fifth accuser came forward.

In a statement released Saturday, Holmes called the agreement an “opportunity for healing,” that would allow Heckard to move on with his life.

Murray’s attorneys also released a statement, reiterating his stance that the allegations were untrue, but expressing regret for an opinion piece that some had criticized as victim-blaming.

The City Attorney’s office says the lawsuit will be formally dismissed after both sides have finalized the documents.