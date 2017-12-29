WMW’s Top 17 of ’17

Thanks to Washington’s Most Wanted viewers, we’ve had an amazing year of success in helping police capture some of the state’s most dangerous criminals — more than 90 just this year alone and we’re closing in on our 1,000th capture.

That is definitely something to celebrate as we end the year, but there are still a lot of fugitives we featured who are still on the run — including our Top 17 of ’17.

Take a good look at the list below and if you know where any of these fugitives are hiding, or know the names of the unidentified suspects — download and use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call an anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

You must contact Crime Stoppers with your tip through the P3 Tips App, or telephone hotline to be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.