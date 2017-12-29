Here’s where the minimum wage is going up in 2018
Across the country, including here in Washington state, many Americans will ring in 2018 with a raise.
On December 31 and January 1, the minimum wage will go up in 18 states and about 20 cities and counties, according to an analysis by the National Employment Law Project.
In some cases, the increases put employees closer to a $15 an hour minimum wage, or what workers’ rights advocates call the “living wage.”
Here’s where workers will see their pay rise in the new year, and how much they’ll begin to make:
SeaTac, Washington: $15.64 an hour for hospitality and transportation employees
Seattle, Washington: $15.45 an hour for businesses with 501 or more employees that don’t offer medical benefits; $15 an hour for businesses with 501 or more employees that do offer medical benefits; $14 an hour for businesses with 500 or fewer employees that don’t offer medical benefits; $11.50 an hour for businesses with 500 or fewer employees that do offer medical benefits
Tacoma, Washington: $12 an hour
Washington state: $11.50 an hour
In New York state, the minimum wage for fast food workers outside New York City will rise from $10.75 to $11.75 over the weekend. It will hit $15 an hour by July 2021.
Nyiasha Colon, a 20-year-old who works at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Rochester, New York and currently makes $11.50 an hour, said she’s looking forward to the increase, even if it’s small.
“There’s things out here that are expensive, and you can’t afford [them],” said Colon, who recently joined the Fight for $15 movement to lobby for higher wages. “I don’t have a coat for the winter or boots for the winter, and I take the bus.”
In some areas, wages are going up, but remain closer to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Congress hasn’t voted to raise the minimum wage in more than a decade.
In Missouri, for example, the minimum wage will rise from $7.70 an hour to $7.85 an hour in 2018, a slight uptick said to account for inflation. Other places:
Alaska: $9.84 an hour
Albuquerque, New Mexico: $8.95 an hour
Arizona: $10.50 an hour
Bernalillo County, New Mexico: $8.85 an hour
California: $11 an hour for businesses with 26 or more employees; $10.50 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees
Colorado: $10.20 an hour
Cupertino, California: $13.50 an hour
El Cerrito, California: $13.60 an hour
Flagstaff, Arizona: $11 an hour
Florida: $8.25 an hour
Hawaii: $10.10 an hour
Los Altos, California: $13.50 an hour
Maine: $10 an hour
Michigan: $9.25 an hour
Milpitas, California: $12 an hour
Minneapolis, Minnesota: $10 an hour for businesses with more than 100 employees
Minnesota: $9.65 an hour for businesses with annual gross revenue of $500,000 or more; $7.87 an hour for businesses with annual gross revenue of less than $500,000
Missouri: $7.85 an hour
Montana: $8.30 an hour
Mountain View, California: $15 an hour
New Jersey: $8.60 an hour
New York: $13 an hour for standard New York City businesses with 11 for more employees; $12 an hour for standard New York City businesses with 10 or fewer employees; $11 an hour for standard workers in Long Island and Westchester; $10.40 for standard workers in the rest of New York state; $13.50 for fast food workers in New York City; $11.75 for fast food workers in the rest of the state
Oakland, California: $13.23 an hour
Ohio: $8.30 an hour
Palo Alto, California: $13.50 an hour
Rhode Island: $10.10 an hour
Richmond, California: $13.41 an hour
San Jose, California: $13.50 an hour
San Mateo, California: $13.50 an hour for standard businesses; $12 an hour for nonprofits
Santa Clara, California: $13 an hour
South Dakota: $8.85 an hour
Sunnyvale, California: $15 an hour
Vermont: $10.50 an hour