Mayor: 2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Southern California business
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California.
Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.
The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded.
Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.
Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.
The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.
Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.
It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.
