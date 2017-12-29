× Kirkland police bust alleged crime ring

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Five people are in jail after police busted up an alleged theft ring tied to hundreds of victims in the Kirkland area.

On Thursday, police arrested five adults in connection with mail theft, identity theft, vehicle theft and counterfeiting, Kirkland police said.

Police had been investigating the suspects in the 12200 block of NE 147th Place as part of an alleged crime ring.

During the arrests, police recovered several items of stolen mail, stolen electronics, stolen license plates, forged checks and other illegal items.

Police are still investigating, and more arrests could soon be made, officers said.