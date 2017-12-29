Firefighters give 2018 safety resolution ideas after damaging, deadly fires

The news this past week has been filled with fires all around Western Washington.

Tuesday, fire destroyed the Heritage Building in downtown Auburn leaving people without a home and forced businesses to close.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That same evening, 69 year old Carol Halder was killed when her apartment building in Federal Way caught fire. Officials say she called 911 saying she was trapped by the fire and feared for her life. That fire remains under investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And in the town of Milton on that same night, the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments went up in flames, leaving more than 100 people without a home.

The community came to their aid, donating much-needed items that were lost.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and King County Fire District 20 are coming together to remind people who there are things they can do to help avoid tragedies like these.

SAFETY TIPS

First, they suggest checking the manufacturer’s date on any smoke alarm in your home or apartment. If it’s 10-years-old or older, it needs to be replaced.

Clean grease build-up in your oven.

Keep fire extinguishers, pull them out and check the labels to see if they need to be serviced or replaced.

Besides smoke alarms, make sure you can a carbon monoxide alarm.

Keep any appliance or feature that generates heat clean and properly serviced. These include your dryer, furnace, fireplace, and woodstove.

RESOLUTIONS FOR 2018

Besides promising to go to the gym more or cut back on the chocolates, PSRFA and KCFD 20 say these preventative measures should all be resolutions for the new year.

But to stay safe, those aren’t their only suggestions. Both agencies say:

Clean the grills of your ceiling fans in bathrooms and laundry rooms

Keep chains in your car in case of snow or ice on the roads.

And if you’re on the roads and an emergency vehicle is coming up behind you, slow down and move to the right to allow them plenty of room to get around you. That’s not merely a suggestion, it’s also the law.

And while you’re on the roads, remember, wear your seatbelt, drive sober, do NOT text and drive.

It’s not all fire and road safety, firefighters also suggest everyone get a physical for the new year.