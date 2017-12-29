Everett-area man dies after taken into sheriff’s custody

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say a 40-year-old man has died after he was taken into custody by two Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies.

A multi-agency team investigating the death says deputies responded Thursday night after receiving a report that a man had allegedly assaulted his father at their home south of Everett.

The two deputies found the man outside the home and placed him in handcuffs. The deputies requested aid a minute later, though it wasn’t immediately clear why they called for medical help.

Medics who arrived began CPR. The man died around 9:25 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the investigating team says the deputies, both hired a little over a year ago, will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such cases.