× Snowy owl rescued from prison fence on Christmas Day

HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania wildlife conservation officer helped engineer a daring prison escape on Christmas Day.

But the plan wasn’t sinister.

A snowy owl had become trapped in barbed wire in a perimeter fence at the Smithfield State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon.

Officer Amanda Isett quickly rescued the injured owl and placed it in a crate.

The owl is expected to make a full recovery.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said snowy owls are infrequent visitors to Pennsylvania. However, the birds have been seen more frequently in the Midwest and East Coast in recent years.