DECEPTION PASS, Wash. -- A small rockslide on Fidalgo Island blocked Rosario Rd. on Thursday.

The road was closed around 6:00 a.m. near Cougar Gap Rd. Authorities at the scene were diverting traffic.

There were no injuries reported and no homes at risk, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are assessing the hillside next to Rosario Rd. before public works can safely remove the debris.