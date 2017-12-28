6 hurt when van jumps curb, hits pedestrians in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Six people were hurt when a van jumped a curb and crashed into a building Thursday morning in downtown Seattle.

Authorities were called just before noon to the report of a van into a building near 5th Ave. and Pine Street.

A Seattle Police Department spokesperson said investigators believe this was not a deliberate act. They said the driver of a shuttle van may have suffered a medical emergency and lost control.

NEW: Police say the Shuttle Express van driver suffered a medical attack and lost control. He was not injured. Lone passenger inside was uninjured too. 6 total people taken to the hospital. — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) December 28, 2017

A total of six people were taken to area hospitals including the driver, four pedestrians who were struck by the van and a fifth pedestrian who was hit by falling glass. There was one passenger inside the van who was not hurt.

One patient was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. Four others were listed as serious.

The crash was blocking all southbound lanes of Pine Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. All westbound traffic was blocked on 5th Ave.

Officers were diverting traffic in the area and said to expect the intersection to remain closed for a while.

Initial info from police: Westlake Mall van accident is *NOT* connected to terror. Full briefing in a few. pic.twitter.com/xqCrOKzZkK — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) December 28, 2017

A better look at the large panels of glass hit by the van: pic.twitter.com/mXVxPFnghN — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) December 28, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.