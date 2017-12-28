× Bobby Wagner given Seahawks’ Steve Largent Award

RENTON, Wash – Will defensive player of the year be next?

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner racked up another honor Thursday, as the team named him its 2017 Steve Largent Award winner.

The award, voted on by the players, is given to the player who “best exemplifies the spirit, dedication and integrity of the Seahawks.”

Wagner was also named to the NFC Pro Bowl team earlier this month, and many believe he’s a top candidate for the NFL’s defensive player of the year award.

Five other current Seahawks have received the Largent Award: Kam Chancellor (2014 and 2016); Richard Sherman (2015); Earl Thomas (2013); and Russell Wilson (2012).

Wagner leads the NFL with 96 solo tackles, and his 130 total tackles are No. 4 overall. He also has two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.