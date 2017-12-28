At least 12 dead, including a child in Bronx apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City's mayor says 12 people have been killed in a Bronx apartment building fire including a 1-year-old child.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing late Thursday that additional residents of the building were fighting for their lives with serious injuries.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude," because of the number of lives lost.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at a five-story building a block from the Bronx Zoo.

About 170 firefighters worked in the bone-chilling cold, just 15 degrees, to rescue people from the building.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

"The smoke was crazy, people screaming, 'Get out!," a witness, Jamal Flicker, told the New York Post. "I heard a woman yelling, 'We're trapped, help!"

According to city records, the building had no elevator. Fire escapes were visible on the facade of the building.

One of the deadliest fires in recent city memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.