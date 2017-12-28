× Apple apologizes for slowing down aging iPhones, offers $29 battery replacement

Apple apologized to customers in a letter on Thursday after the tech company recently admitted to slowing down aging iPhones in an effort to prevent battery performance issues.

“We’ve been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize.”

Apple said it would reduce the price of out-of-warranty battery placements by $50, from $79 to $29 for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later (6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus) whose battery needs replaced. The sale price will go into effect in late January through December of 2018.

The iPhone maker also said it would issue an iOS software update in early 2018 with "new features that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance."

More details on the battery replacement program will be unveiled soon on Apple.com, the company said.

"... we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that."

The message also explains how batteries age and what Apple has done to prevent iPhones from shutting down unexpectedly.

Apple also posted a new support article about iPhone Battery and Performance.