× Traffic alert: crane overturns on I-5, backing up traffic for miles

TUKWILA, Wash. — A traffic crunch this morning on northbound Interstate 5 near Southcenter. That’s where a crash is blocking the two left lanes.

Washington State Patrol says a semi-trailer truck carrying a 100,000-pound crane lost control and crashed. The crane fell from the truck onto the freeway. To make matters worse, the state Department of Ecology has been called out to clean up more than 100 gallons of hydraulic fluid leaking from the overturned crane.

Traffic is backed up almost five miles and it could take quite a while to clear up. If you’re heading into the city or points north, WSDOT says try SR 99 or SR 167.