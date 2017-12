× Seattle police looking for missing 23-year-old woman

SEATTLE – Seattle police are asking for help finding a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

Tong Zhang was last seen in the University District, police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and black pants.

Call 911 if you see her.

There was no further information immediately available.