Power outage shuts down about a dozen Disneyland attractions

Posted 2:11 PM, December 27, 2017, by

In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

A power outage shut down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland in Anaheim Wednesday, a company spokesperson told KTLA.

Power was down in Toontown and Fantasyland, according to Disneyland Resort representative Elva Rubalcava.

She said there has been an issue with a transformer, and that teams were working on restoring power. The company does not have an estimated time of when power will be restored.

In a tweet posted at 1 p.m., the company said Disneyland Park was only accepting guests for re-entry, while Disney California Adventure Park remained open.

The power outage comes as Disneyland, decorated for the Christmas season, is expected to see holiday crowds.

View from Mark Twain, half the park out of power, whole lot of NOPE #sheeple

A post shared by Michael T (@spitonthemike) on