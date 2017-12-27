× Power outage shuts down about a dozen Disneyland attractions

A power outage shut down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland in Anaheim Wednesday, a company spokesperson told KTLA.

Power was down in Toontown and Fantasyland, according to Disneyland Resort representative Elva Rubalcava.

She said there has been an issue with a transformer, and that teams were working on restoring power. The company does not have an estimated time of when power will be restored.

In a tweet posted at 1 p.m., the company said Disneyland Park was only accepting guests for re-entry, while Disney California Adventure Park remained open.

The power outage comes as Disneyland, decorated for the Christmas season, is expected to see holiday crowds.