Officer Mike McClaughry one year later: Do what’s fun. Do what you enjoy

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- It's been just over one year since Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to a call.

His injuries were so severe, many wondered if he would even survive.

One year later and McClaughry is still recovering. Recently, getting surgery to remove metal fragments from the bullet that caused pain to the back of his skull.

But his story now isn't about what he lost or what happened.

"Of course I can't see, so I am reminded every day of that bad day a year ago," McClaughry says.

It's about sharing the good and bad, in the hopes of helping others heal too -- no matter what they're going through.

"You wipe away the tears and you say, 'OK, now what do you wanna do? You wanna cry some more?' Well go ahead and do it! And maybe I do or maybe I say, 'no I've done enough," McClaughry says.

"Get going do what you're going to do. Do what's fun. Do what you enjoy."

"If I can make sure that everyone out there understands that. It's much more powerful for me and makes me feel purposeful again."