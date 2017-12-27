× Norovirus outbreak sickens 39 in Tacoma senior community

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A norovirus outbreak has sickened 39 residents and staff at a senior community in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports staff at Narrows Glen reported the outbreak to Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department after symptoms were first noticed on Thursday.

Health officials say the facility is working with the health department to prevent further spread by limiting contact between residents, deep cleaning and providing free room service to residents.

Narrows Glen officials say as of Tuesday, 11 residents and nine staff members were still ill.

Health officials say symptoms of the easily spread disease can include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pains. They can start 12 hours to 48 hours after exposure.