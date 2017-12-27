Meet Lucy! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Lucy! She is an Australian cattle dog in search for a new home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" campaign to help pets find a home in the Pacific Northwest.

The three-year-old has spent the last six months at Emerald City Pet Rescue. She's very intelligent and outgoing.

Unfortunately her previous owner had to give her up because Lucy did not get a long with the neighbor's pet. But since Lucy arrived at the rescue, she has gotten much better with how reactive she is when she is around another dog.

The best type of home for her is one where she is the only pet and there are no kids. She is healthy and eager to learn.

If you are interested in Lucy, you can head to Emerald City Pet Rescue or give them a call at (206) 557-4661.