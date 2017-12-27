× Man pleads guilty to charge for stealing from labor union

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The secretary-treasurer for a Wallula labor union has pleaded guilty to stealing $40,000 from the organization over nine months.

The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that Jason A. Richard of Walla Walla pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in Richland.

He worked as an employee and union officer for the United Steelworkers Local Union 12-990.

Richard told federal labor investigators during an interview that he took $40,049 from the organization between January 2015 and October 2015 for personal use.

He has already paid back $9,400 to the organization.

Richard still owes $30,649 in restitution, including $10,000 for an insurance claim.

Documents say he has to pay the money within three years.

Richard is free until his sentencing on March 22, and is allowed to travel throughout eastern Washington and Arizona.