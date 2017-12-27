Infant critically hurt after father bends him in two to stop crying, police say

PHOENIX – An infant has been hospitalized after his father allegedly bent him in two because he was crying, according to KNXV.

Phoenix police say on December 19 they were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona where they found a 6-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing.

An officer gave CPR to the child until paramedics arrived.

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported to police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.

Doctors told police that “the injuries are not survivable.”

The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time.

Resendiz reportedly told police that he pressed the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp.

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond on child abuse charges.