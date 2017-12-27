× Highway 520 bridge trail from Seattle to Eastside opens

SEATTLE — State transportation officials say a trail along the Highway 520 floating bridge opened to bicyclists and pedestrians last week, one day ahead of schedule.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the 14-foot-wide path connecting Seattle to the eastern suburbs opened Dec. 20.

The Seattle Times reports the trail is separated from car traffic and has 11 scenic rest stops.

Transportation department spokeswoman Emily Durante says the last phase of the $4.6 billion 520 Bridge replacement project, featuring a new Portage Bay bridge and a new interchange and highway lids in Montlake, is expected to be completed between 2028 and 2030.