Hazardous-winter-weather warning issued in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service issued a hazardous winter-weather warning for Whatcom County on Wednesday.

Adverse conditions are expected beginning at 6 p.m. in Western Whatcom County and lasting until about noon Thursday.

It is expected to begin as light snow Wednesday night, then transition into a wintry mix. Freezing rain is expected Thursday morning.

The heaviest precipitation, both in terms of snow and freezing rain, is expected north, close to the Canadian border.

The wintry mix should turn back into rain Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.