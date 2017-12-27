× Chefs prepare 50,000+ holiday meals for region’s homeless

The Union Gospel Mission serves more than 53,000 meals during the holiday season.

And behind all that food, are a group of chefs who donate their time to prepare and cook for the region’s homeless population.

One of those chefs is Eugene Kosch, who served Christmas brunch to the women at the Union Gospel Mission’s Hope Place in South Seattle.

Kosch was homeless at one point, and he says the mission helped him get back on his feet, so he’s grateful to be able to give back.

“I can put a smile on somebody’s face by doing something to give back. I can remember what it was like when the meal really counted for me. And I know that I’m making their day like someone made my day,” says Kosch.

The Union Gospel Mission serves and cares for thousands of homeless people each day throughout King County.

